up close with nature by koalagardens
Photo 2414

up close with nature

fungi is so fascinating and I'm enjoying playing with my macro lens on the Olympus this month and I'll double for the song challenge "It's mushroom season" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9o9QXdTBRBs a great environmental aussie song
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Beverley ace
Beautiful Fungi… fabulous shot
April 8th, 2025  
vaidas ace
Nice series
April 8th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wonderful details
April 8th, 2025  
