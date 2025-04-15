Previous
fungi and friends by koalagardens
Photo 2422

fungi and friends

2 incredibly tiny photo bombers with red eyes. the shroom is only about 1 cm across
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
vaidas ace
Nice
April 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely capture and bokeh!
April 15th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Love the pov and the bokeh.
April 15th, 2025  
Anne ace
Fab fungi shot
April 15th, 2025  
