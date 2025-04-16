Sign up
Previous
Photo 2423
floppy fungi
this fungi is a little different to some of the others and was a single flower in a different garden area
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
2
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
7th April 2025 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
australia
,
conservation
,
fungi
,
30-shots2025
Annie D
ace
Lovely PoV and focus on the gills
April 16th, 2025
Marj
ace
This floppy fungi has a wonderful odd charm going with the flow of nature.
April 16th, 2025
