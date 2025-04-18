Sign up
Previous
Photo 2425
flowers edging the garden
fungi flowers that is
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
2
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6301
photos
250
followers
270
following
664% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
13th April 2025 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
australia
,
conservation
,
fungi
,
30-shots2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
April 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
Delightful find and capture.
April 20th, 2025
