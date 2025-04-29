Sign up
Photo 2436
final stages
these fungi have lasted so long, every time they dried out we would get more rain and they would kind of freshen up a bit again but they are finally on their way out
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Photo Details
Views
10
Fav's
3
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
30th April 2025 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
,
conservation
,
30-shots2025
,
funginature
