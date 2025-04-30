Sign up
Photo 2437
and that's a wrap
I can't believe these fungi are still there even tho now very battered and done.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
2
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6322
photos
249
followers
270
following
667% complete
View this month »
12
2
1
xtra
E-M10MarkII
30th April 2025 4:04pm
Tags
nature
australia
conservation
fungi
30-shots2025
Marj
ace
These fungi appear to be bowing.
April 30th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
All withered and shrinking !
April 30th, 2025
