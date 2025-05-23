Previous
halfway out by koalagardens
Photo 2460

halfway out

releasing Honeydew when I brought her home from hospital - I had the camera in video mode on a tripod.
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
673% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
We've been reading about the "cull" of koalas after a bushfire, heart breaking.

You are a drop in an ocean of hope, I do wish that there's more of you around
May 25th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a super moment and a super h/h !
May 25th, 2025  
Jo ace
What an exciting moment to capture
May 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh sweet release!
May 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact