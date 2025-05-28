Previous
half sun and half shade by koalagardens
Photo 2464

half sun and half shade

and a neat wavy line through the middle
28th May 2025 28th May 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Diana ace
I can't get over the matching tones, lovely light and shadows.
May 31st, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Absolutely gorgeous!
May 31st, 2025  
*lynn ace
sweetie!
May 31st, 2025  
