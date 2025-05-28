Sign up
Previous
Photo 2464
half sun and half shade
and a neat wavy line through the middle
28th May 2025
28th May 25
3
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6380
photos
246
followers
270
following
2457
2458
2459
2460
2461
2462
2463
2464
2461
3629
2462
3630
3631
2463
3632
2464
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
28th May 2025 11:25am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
mayhalf-2025
Diana
ace
I can't get over the matching tones, lovely light and shadows.
May 31st, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Absolutely gorgeous!
May 31st, 2025
*lynn
ace
sweetie!
May 31st, 2025
