Photo 2465
half in the sun half in the shade
another photo of a smiling Woody for the half and half album
29th May 2025
29th May 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
mayhalf-2025
,
eoody
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a placid laid back capture of Woody smiling and squinting in the sun !
June 1st, 2025
Karen
ace
Find a perfect combo of sun and shade, and the livin’ gets easy - he looks way too comfortable here.
June 1st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Very cute.
June 1st, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
What a cutie - my granddaughters are crazy about koalas, we’ve lots of furry cuddly ones here 😊
June 1st, 2025
Beverley
ace
So cute
June 1st, 2025
