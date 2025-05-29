Previous
half in the sun half in the shade by koalagardens
Photo 2465

half in the sun half in the shade

another photo of a smiling Woody for the half and half album
29th May 2025 29th May 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a placid laid back capture of Woody smiling and squinting in the sun !
June 1st, 2025  
Karen ace
Find a perfect combo of sun and shade, and the livin’ gets easy - he looks way too comfortable here.
June 1st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Very cute.
June 1st, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
What a cutie - my granddaughters are crazy about koalas, we’ve lots of furry cuddly ones here 😊
June 1st, 2025  
Beverley ace
So cute
June 1st, 2025  
