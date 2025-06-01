Sign up
Previous
Photo 2466
seed spreader
wish I could get those sticky seeds off his fur and ear!
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
4
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6388
photos
246
followers
268
following
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
30th May 2025 8:25am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
joey
,
wallaby
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
30dw-2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
He's a cutie
June 4th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Photoshop him??!! 😜😅
June 4th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Maybe he will rub them off soon
June 4th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Cute photo… beautiful shot
June 4th, 2025
