seed spreader by koalagardens
Photo 2466

seed spreader

wish I could get those sticky seeds off his fur and ear!
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Christine Sztukowski ace
He's a cutie
June 4th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Photoshop him??!! 😜😅
June 4th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Maybe he will rub them off soon
June 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Cute photo… beautiful shot
June 4th, 2025  
