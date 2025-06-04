Sign up
Photo 2467
Lewins honeyeater
I'm going to try and capture some birdlife on the property this month since it's 30 days wild
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
0
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6390
photos
246
followers
269
following
675% complete
Views
6
6
Fav's
1
1
xtra
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
4th June 2025 3:03pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
honeyeater
,
wildandfree
,
30dw-2025
