Shrike Thrush by koalagardens
Photo 2468

Shrike Thrush

hoping to catch a good variety of birds on the property this month - they really don't like me looking directly at them so it's a challenge!
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Rick ace
Great shot. Know what you mean about not looking directly at them. :-)
June 7th, 2025  
