pelicans by koalagardens
Photo 2470

pelicans

BIF is not my forte but I just had to try and get this pair of pelicans that were circling about over the property for ages - they were very high up!
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

KoalaGardens🐨

Beverley ace
Beautiful shot
June 11th, 2025  
