here's Woody by koalagardens
Photo 2472

here's Woody

you should see him easily now, part way zoomed in to the tree
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
JackieR ace
I had spotted him!! You really do have a good eye yo find them up there! So tiny you in the tree
June 13th, 2025  
Jo ace
You are so clever to spot them from a distance
June 13th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a difference a trained eye makes !
June 13th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Bless him….
June 13th, 2025  
