Previous
Photo 2472
here's Woody
you should see him easily now, part way zoomed in to the tree
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
4
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
9th June 2025 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
woody
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
30dw-2025
JackieR
ace
I had spotted him!! You really do have a good eye yo find them up there! So tiny you in the tree
June 13th, 2025
Jo
ace
You are so clever to spot them from a distance
June 13th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a difference a trained eye makes !
June 13th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Bless him….
June 13th, 2025
