Banksia flower by koalagardens
Photo 2474

Banksia flower

rather finished but still quite beautiful
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Beverley ace
So unusual…
June 16th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Intriguing flower head ! great shot and light ! fav
June 16th, 2025  
