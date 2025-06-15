Previous
grey fantail eyeing me off by koalagardens
Photo 2476

grey fantail eyeing me off

they are tiny but precocious!
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
LManning (Laura) ace
That is quite the look!
June 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot and bokeh !
June 17th, 2025  
