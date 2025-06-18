Sign up
Previous
Photo 2479
king of the bush is he
or her - I don't know how to tell them apart now that I think of it (cackling laugh)
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
4
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
18th June 2025 2:14pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
kookaburra
,
kingfisher
,
wildandfree
,
30dw-2025
Mags
ace
Wow! Great shot!
June 21st, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It could go either way, couldn't it? Well, he/she looks rather regal surveying the kingdom. Good catch!
June 21st, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Majestic!
June 21st, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice pov – highlights the royalty
June 21st, 2025
