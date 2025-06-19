Sign up
Previous
Photo 2480
maybe my profile is better
I do enjoy the laughing kookaburras - you probably already know they are the largest of the kingfishers
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
18th June 2025 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
kookaburra
,
kingfisher
,
wildandfree
,
30dw-2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful shot with those muted tones.
June 22nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
As a small child I knew of the kookaburras from the birds of the world cards we used to get free with a certain brand of tea .!! The name completely intrigued me and then to discover that they laughed - made them a special birds - so I am thrilled to see you posting him here A lovely high key shot with beautiful muted tones ! The birds are twittering here this morning , but no laughter to be heard !! fav
June 22nd, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
Looks so smug and happy
June 22nd, 2025
