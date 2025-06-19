Previous
maybe my profile is better by koalagardens
maybe my profile is better

I do enjoy the laughing kookaburras - you probably already know they are the largest of the kingfishers
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Wonderful shot with those muted tones.
June 22nd, 2025  
As a small child I knew of the kookaburras from the birds of the world cards we used to get free with a certain brand of tea .!! The name completely intrigued me and then to discover that they laughed - made them a special birds - so I am thrilled to see you posting him here A lovely high key shot with beautiful muted tones ! The birds are twittering here this morning , but no laughter to be heard !! fav
June 22nd, 2025  
Looks so smug and happy
June 22nd, 2025  
