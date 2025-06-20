Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2481
the magic window
I love mornings when I can see a koala from my kitchen window :)
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6421
photos
247
followers
268
following
679% complete
View this month »
2474
2475
2476
2477
2478
2479
2480
2481
Latest from all albums
3653
2478
3654
2479
3655
2480
3656
2481
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
20th June 2025 8:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
30dw-2025
Diana
ace
Such amazing eyesight you have! I think I can spot one on the bottom branch, left of the thicker ones on the right ;-)
June 23rd, 2025
JackieR
ace
Not sure if I'm seeing mammal or tree nodule
June 23rd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@ludwigsdiana
yep you found him :)
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
this one is pretty obvious lol
June 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
@30pics4jackiesdiamond this one is pretty obvious lol