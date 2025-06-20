Previous
the magic window by koalagardens
Photo 2481

the magic window

I love mornings when I can see a koala from my kitchen window :)
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Diana ace
Such amazing eyesight you have! I think I can spot one on the bottom branch, left of the thicker ones on the right ;-)
June 23rd, 2025  
JackieR ace
Not sure if I'm seeing mammal or tree nodule
June 23rd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@ludwigsdiana yep you found him :)
@30pics4jackiesdiamond this one is pretty obvious lol
June 23rd, 2025  
