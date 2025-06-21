Previous
mobile home living by koalagardens
mobile home living

this huge case moth caterpillar builds the cocoon from all kinds of materials and will actually move about the place dragging the cocoon behind
Rob Z ace
What a super close-up of him and his home. :)
June 24th, 2025  
