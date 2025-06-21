Sign up
Photo 2482
mobile home living
this huge case moth caterpillar builds the cocoon from all kinds of materials and will actually move about the place dragging the cocoon behind
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
moth
,
wildandfree
,
30dw-2025
Rob Z
ace
What a super close-up of him and his home. :)
June 24th, 2025
