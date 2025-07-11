Sign up
Previous
Photo 2485
Convention activities
I took the group photo from last years convention and had a 1000 piece jigsaw made - they nearly completed it too in one day!
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
4
1
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
12th July 2025 1:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
What a fabulous idea… it looks so much fun… I bet everyone is thrilled.😁
July 12th, 2025
Anne
ace
That’s a great idea, clearly well received!
July 12th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Great team building activity
July 12th, 2025
Diana
ace
How absolutely amazing!
July 12th, 2025
