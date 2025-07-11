Previous
Convention activities by koalagardens
Convention activities

I took the group photo from last years convention and had a 1000 piece jigsaw made - they nearly completed it too in one day!
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

ace
@koalagardens
Beverley ace
What a fabulous idea… it looks so much fun… I bet everyone is thrilled.😁
July 12th, 2025  
Anne ace
That’s a great idea, clearly well received!
July 12th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Great team building activity
July 12th, 2025  
Diana ace
How absolutely amazing!
July 12th, 2025  
