A handful
I could do pretty much nothing for myself with these on and needed an attendant all the time lol I think coming to a pointy tip made them harder to do anything with. However, they really helped me get into character so it was well worthwhile.
Diana ace
I love the pattern and tone of them! I can imagine typing and photography will be a no go with these too ;-)
July 17th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@ludwigsdiana I could barely even pick up my phone! Trying to type with flat fingers gave some hilarious autocorrect results too lol
July 17th, 2025  
Annie D ace
They're great nails. I am amazed how people with really long nails manage to do anything.
July 17th, 2025  
Jo ace
I do look at people with long fingernails and wonder how they manage. These are amazing but I’m sure they helped you to get into character
July 17th, 2025  
Dixie Goode ace
I had to go look at yesterday’s picture to see what character, but I did seriously consider that you might have been cosplaying a koala.
July 17th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool. They look great.
July 17th, 2025  
