Previous
Photo 2487
A handful
I could do pretty much nothing for myself with these on and needed an attendant all the time lol I think coming to a pointy tip made them harder to do anything with. However, they really helped me get into character so it was well worthwhile.
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
darkroom-nails
Diana
ace
I love the pattern and tone of them! I can imagine typing and photography will be a no go with these too ;-)
July 17th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I could barely even pick up my phone! Trying to type with flat fingers gave some hilarious autocorrect results too lol
July 17th, 2025
Annie D
ace
They're great nails. I am amazed how people with really long nails manage to do anything.
July 17th, 2025
Jo
ace
I do look at people with long fingernails and wonder how they manage. These are amazing but I’m sure they helped you to get into character
July 17th, 2025
Dixie Goode
ace
I had to go look at yesterday’s picture to see what character, but I did seriously consider that you might have been cosplaying a koala.
July 17th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cool. They look great.
July 17th, 2025
