colourful abstraction by koalagardens
Photo 2498

colourful abstraction

started as a photo of some bark with lichen, ended with a good feeling of playfulness
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Zilli~ ace
Lovely colours and patterns
August 4th, 2025  
