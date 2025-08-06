Sign up
Photo 2500
abstractions
started out as a knot in the wood of my antique desk in my office
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
3
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6482
photos
247
followers
270
following
684% complete
View this month »
Tags
abstractaug2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely image.
August 7th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful ! I wonder what could emerge from what seems to be a tiny hole !
August 7th, 2025
Jo
ace
Interesting
August 7th, 2025
