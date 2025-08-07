Sign up
Previous
Photo 2501
whoa bug eaten
abstract of a very bug eaten leaf down in the forest
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
8th August 2025 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
leaf
,
australia
,
bush
,
forest
,
wildandfree
,
abstractaug2025
Annie D
ace
it's a lovely abstract
August 8th, 2025
