abstractedly pinned

this started as a photo of a pin cushion - the stall next to me at the farmers market does clothing repairs and I couldn't resist this as a starter for my abstract
KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Beverley ace
Brilliantly creative
August 10th, 2025  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 ace
Interesting edit.
August 10th, 2025  
