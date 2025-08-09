Sign up
Previous
Photo 2503
abstractedly pinned
this started as a photo of a pin cushion - the stall next to me at the farmers market does clothing repairs and I couldn't resist this as a starter for my abstract
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
2
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6488
photos
248
followers
270
following
685% complete
2503
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
xtra
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Privacy
Public
Tags
abstractaug2025
Beverley
ace
Brilliantly creative
August 10th, 2025
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸
ace
Interesting edit.
August 10th, 2025
