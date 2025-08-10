Sign up
Previous
Photo 2504
natures abstracts
stinkhorns literally smell like rotting flesh and if you look closely there is one large fly but loads of tiny ones too
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
5
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6490
photos
248
followers
270
following
686% complete
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
11th August 2025 11:06am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
australia
,
conservation
,
fungi
,
abstractaug2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Definitely looks burnt
August 11th, 2025
Liz Gooster
ace
It does look a bit of a gooey mess - and sounds stinky into the bargain!
August 11th, 2025
Desi
Oh wow. That looks quite revolting. But oh so interesting. Thank you for showing us this
August 11th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Aww yes!! These are just fabulous!!
August 11th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@365projectorgchristine
oh that brown is runny goo and is the rotting smell that attracts the pollinators lol
August 11th, 2025
