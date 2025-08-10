natures abstracts

Previous
stinkhorns literally smell like rotting flesh and if you look closely there is one large fly but loads of tiny ones too
KoalaGardens🐨

Christine Sztukowski ace
Definitely looks burnt
August 11th, 2025  
Liz Gooster ace
It does look a bit of a gooey mess - and sounds stinky into the bargain!
August 11th, 2025  
Desi
Oh wow. That looks quite revolting. But oh so interesting. Thank you for showing us this
August 11th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Aww yes!! These are just fabulous!!
August 11th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@365projectorgchristine oh that brown is runny goo and is the rotting smell that attracts the pollinators lol
August 11th, 2025  
