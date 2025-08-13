Previous
on the hunt by koalagardens
on the hunt

strategy - sit very still and watch for prey, then boom!
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Diana
Lovely shot of this beauty.
August 15th, 2025  
Babs
They always look so relaxed before they pounce on some unsuspecting victim.
August 15th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨
@onewing yep, if you didn't know you would think they probably ate already and are digesting dinner, not looking for dinner :)
August 15th, 2025  
