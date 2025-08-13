Sign up
Photo 2507
on the hunt
strategy - sit very still and watch for prey, then boom!
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
13th August 2025 10:04am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
kookaburra
,
wildandfree
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beauty.
August 15th, 2025
Babs
ace
They always look so relaxed before they pounce on some unsuspecting victim.
August 15th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@onewing
yep, if you didn't know you would think they probably ate already and are digesting dinner, not looking for dinner :)
August 15th, 2025
