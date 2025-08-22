Sign up
Photo 2516
koala in abstract
sorry I've been a bit absent trying to catch up!
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
honeydew
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
abstractaug2025
Shutterbug
ace
I love the inverted colors.
August 25th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Nicely done :).
August 25th, 2025
