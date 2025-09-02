Sign up
Photo 2519
multicoloured
I love how this african daisy grows white and purple flowers on the same bush
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6528
photos
247
followers
270
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
3rd September 2025 4:09pm
Tags
nature
,
australia
,
garden
,
daisy
,
conservation
LManning (Laura)
ace
That's gorgeous! What a fab shade of purple.
September 3rd, 2025
