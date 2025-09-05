Sign up
Previous
Photo 2522
I do love this time of year
because there are more flowers than winter
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
1
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
3rd September 2025 4:11pm
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
garden
,
gerbera
,
conservation
Christina
ace
Beautiful!
September 7th, 2025
