sweet begonia by koalagardens
Photo 2525

sweet begonia

I love when this patch of the garden bursts into life each spring
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Diana ace
Lovely close up of this beauty, do they only bloom in spring? Ours bloom the whole year.
September 16th, 2025  
Beverley ace
These plants are so beautiful, love the colours on this one.
September 16th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely close-up , colour and bokeh !
September 16th, 2025  
