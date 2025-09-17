Previous
part of one flower head by koalagardens
part of one flower head

there are masses of flower heads too
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Mags ace
Beautiful pink blooms!
September 18th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful dainty flowers and great bokeh ! fav
September 18th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Lovely...great bokeh
September 18th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Beautiful
September 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very pretty flowers…
September 18th, 2025  
Barb ace
Gorgeous pink and delightful bokeh!
September 18th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Well isn't that pretty?
September 18th, 2025  
