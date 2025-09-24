Sign up
Previous
Photo 2530
hard at work
rainbow lorikeet doing some bark nibbling at the join of an old dead limb
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6563
photos
245
followers
268
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
25th September 2025 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
lorikeet
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Christina
ace
Wonderful shot
September 29th, 2025
Annie D
ace
gorgeous!
September 29th, 2025
