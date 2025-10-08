Sign up
Photo 2539
another happy hippy
this one is orange, the others I've photographed so far are red
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
8th October 2025 8:47am
nature
flower
australia
garden
hippeastrum
Babs
ace
Gorgeous macro. Ours are still unopened buds
October 18th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Excellent macro
October 18th, 2025
Rick
ace
Lovely.
October 18th, 2025
