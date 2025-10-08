Previous
another happy hippy by koalagardens
Photo 2539

another happy hippy

this one is orange, the others I've photographed so far are red
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Babs ace
Gorgeous macro. Ours are still unopened buds
October 18th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Excellent macro
October 18th, 2025  
Rick ace
Lovely.
October 18th, 2025  
