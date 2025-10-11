Previous
immature butcher bird by koalagardens
immature butcher bird

soon to turn into the typical pied black and white
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Sylvia ace
Lovely shot.
October 18th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Cool. Like the way it's perched on the branch
October 18th, 2025  
haskar ace
I love these helpless creatures without a tail
October 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
A wonderful capture!
October 18th, 2025  
