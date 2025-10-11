Sign up
Photo 2540
immature butcher bird
soon to turn into the typical pied black and white
11th October 2025
11th Oct 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
xtra
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
12th October 2025 8:51am
nature
animals
wildlife
bird
animal
australia
conservation
butcher bird
wildandfree
Sylvia
ace
Lovely shot.
October 18th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Cool. Like the way it's perched on the branch
October 18th, 2025
haskar
ace
I love these helpless creatures without a tail
October 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
A wonderful capture!
October 18th, 2025
