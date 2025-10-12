Sign up
Previous
Photo 2541
well fed
talk about rotund!
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
12th October 2025 8:51am
Privacy
nature
animals
wildlife
bird
animal
australia
conservation
butcher bird
wildandfree
Shirley
ace
Sure looks well fed lol
October 19th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Rotund ,indeed, and so funny on those spindly legs !! fav
October 19th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture
October 19th, 2025
Carolinesdreams
ace
Chubby and happy looking.
October 19th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Super Capture
October 19th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
He looks healthy. Well captured.
October 19th, 2025
