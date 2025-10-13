Sign up
Previous
Photo 2542
Fig Bird
they like mulberries too!
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
5
6
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Diana
ace
What a gorgeous bird and shot!
October 20th, 2025
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous I love his red eye fav
October 20th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow ! isn't he just gorgeous with his red eye ! and lime green plumage ! fav
October 20th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
What a beauty...great shot.
October 20th, 2025
Annie D
ace
Beautiful bird :)
October 20th, 2025
