Fig Bird by koalagardens
Photo 2542

Fig Bird

they like mulberries too!
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Diana ace
What a gorgeous bird and shot!
October 20th, 2025  
Babs ace
He is gorgeous I love his red eye fav
October 20th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow ! isn't he just gorgeous with his red eye ! and lime green plumage ! fav
October 20th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
What a beauty...great shot.
October 20th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Beautiful bird :)
October 20th, 2025  
