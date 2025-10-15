Sign up
Photo 2544
blending in
dragron fly resting a moment
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
insect
,
conservation
,
dragonfly
,
wildandfree
Barb
ace
Superior capture! Perfect focus!
October 21st, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great close-up of these "Artful Dodgers".
October 21st, 2025
Tina
ace
I love dragonflies! Great photo!
October 21st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Awesome!
October 21st, 2025
Beverley
ace
A superb capture… I love the warm colours and your beautiful pov…😀
October 21st, 2025
