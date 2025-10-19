Previous
got my eye on you by koalagardens
Photo 2546

got my eye on you

closer shot of the beautiful lace monitor
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Christina ace
What a great find!
October 22nd, 2025  
Desi
Oh gosh, what an interesting fellow. Great shot
October 22nd, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful close up of this beauty.
October 22nd, 2025  
Brian ace
Wonderful detail. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
October 22nd, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
This is quite fabulous. A true tree hug!
October 22nd, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
What a delightful creature
October 22nd, 2025  
