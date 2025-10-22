Sign up
Photo 2546
collage - my town
well it's the current 'town' for these monarch caterpillars so I think that even though it's nearly a ghost town as they have been stripping these milkweeds like mad
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6604
photos
246
followers
269
following
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
butterfly
,
caterpillar
,
conservation
,
monarch
,
wildandfree
,
mfpiac-142
