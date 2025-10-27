Sign up
Previous
Photo 2549
fiery darter
so many dragonflies at this time of year and they make me feel so happy for some reason
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
4
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
2542
2543
2544
2545
2546
2547
2548
2549
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
insect
,
conservation
,
dragonfly
,
wildandfree
Carole Sandford
ace
Super details!
October 27th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Love this angle
October 27th, 2025
Marj
ace
Beautiful image
October 27th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted , and captured !
October 27th, 2025
