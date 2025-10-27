Previous
fiery darter by koalagardens
Photo 2549

fiery darter

so many dragonflies at this time of year and they make me feel so happy for some reason
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
698% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Super details!
October 27th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Love this angle
October 27th, 2025  
Marj ace
Beautiful image
October 27th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted , and captured !
October 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact