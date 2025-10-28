Previous
morning about to break by koalagardens
Photo 2551

morning about to break

just before sunrise - and a bird singing away in the tree if you look carefully
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful sky!
October 29th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Lovely and yes they are but bird is well hidden but found
October 29th, 2025  
