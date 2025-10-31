Sign up
Photo 2554
good tucker
red necked wallaby
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
5
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6623
photos
246
followers
267
following
2547
2548
2549
2550
2551
2552
2553
2554
3781
2551
2552
3782
3783
2553
2554
3784
Views
18
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
31st October 2025 7:28am
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
wallaby
marsupial
wildandfree
Mags
ace
Marvelous capture and creature.
November 3rd, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
He has such soft eyes! Easy to see the ticking in the coat here!
November 3rd, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
I resorted to the Australian slang dictionary to confirm the the title means good food. :)
November 3rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sweet
November 3rd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Cute
November 3rd, 2025
