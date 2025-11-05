Sign up
Photo 2559
3 stages of a flower
from bud to open to finished seed head
5th November 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
garden
,
agapanthus
Diana
Wonderful to have all versions in the frame! Beautiful shot and light.
November 10th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
Nice.
November 10th, 2025
