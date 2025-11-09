Sign up
Photo 2560
peeling bark
the flooded gums shed their bark each spring and become pale smooth wonders
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
9th November 2025 8:19am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
bark
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Beverley
ace
Beautiful to learn… nice capture
November 12th, 2025
