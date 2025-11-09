Previous
peeling bark by koalagardens
peeling bark

the flooded gums shed their bark each spring and become pale smooth wonders
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Beverley ace
Beautiful to learn… nice capture
November 12th, 2025  
