Photo 2565
tiny fungi
on a garden edging, it always pays to look closely
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
australia
,
garden
,
fungi
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Just like little tack nails !!
November 19th, 2025
