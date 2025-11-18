Sign up
Photo 2567
baby feets
close up of Eden's feet showing clearly her thumbs and fused toes - it's a bit of a feet month!
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
feet
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
eden
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
