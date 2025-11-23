Sign up
Previous
Photo 2572
now that's twisted
isn't nature just amazing - how does this happen?
23rd November 2025
23rd Nov 25
2
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6666
photos
242
followers
262
following
704% complete
2565
2566
2567
2568
2569
2570
2571
2572
3805
2570
3806
2571
3807
2572
3808
3809
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
21st November 2025 4:05pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
nature
,
australia
,
conservation
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured; I have never seen anything like it!
November 28th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nature is wonderful and so is this photograph
November 28th, 2025
