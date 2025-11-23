Previous
now that's twisted by koalagardens
now that's twisted

isn't nature just amazing - how does this happen?
KoalaGardens🐨

KoalaGardens🐨
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured; I have never seen anything like it!
November 28th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nature is wonderful and so is this photograph
November 28th, 2025  
