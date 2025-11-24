Sign up
Previous
Photo 2573
talk about put yer feet up!
I'm pretty sure Honeydew has her first joey in pouch and this position really helps my suspicions along
24th November 2025
24th Nov 25
1
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6669
photos
242
followers
262
following
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
honeydew
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
The positions a mum has to take to be comfortable!
November 30th, 2025
